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    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday [Image 10 of 21]

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    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday

    BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    Fort Hamilton leaders presented Good Neighbor Awards on July 4, 2026, honoring Ilene Sacco—a civic leader with the 68th Precinct Community Council, Bay Ridge Community Council, and Dyker Heights Civic Association—and Sonia Valentin, a community advocate serving on Community Board 11 and the 62nd Precinct Community Council, for their longstanding support to the installation and its community. The awards were presented by Col. Melissa Cantwell, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton commander; Lt. Gen. Steven Gilland, superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy; and Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Riding, USAG Fort Hamilton senior enlisted leader, shortly before the Sail4th 250 festivities began as part of the nation’s 250th birthday celebrations. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.04.2026 22:41
    Photo ID: 9792880
    VIRIN: 260705-A-LO645-1636
    Resolution: 5002x3376
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday [Image 21 of 21], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday

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    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Hamilton Celebrates America250 With Cannon Salutes, Community Honors, and July 4th Open Installation Event

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    New York National Guard
    IMCOM
    USAG Fort Hamilton
    America250
    Freedom250
    INR250

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