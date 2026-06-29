Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday

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Fort Hamilton leaders presented Good Neighbor Awards on July 4, 2026, honoring Ilene Sacco—a civic leader with the 68th Precinct Community Council, Bay Ridge Community Council, and Dyker Heights Civic Association—and Sonia Valentin, a community advocate serving on Community Board 11 and the 62nd Precinct Community Council, for their longstanding support to the installation and its community. The awards were presented by Col. Melissa Cantwell, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton commander; Lt. Gen. Steven Gilland, superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy; and Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Riding, USAG Fort Hamilton senior enlisted leader, shortly before the Sail4th 250 festivities began as part of the nation’s 250th birthday celebrations. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)