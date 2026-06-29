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    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday [Image 18 of 21]

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    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday

    BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    A tall ship sails through New York Harbor on July 4, 2026, accompanied by small craft as it passes Fort Hamilton and approaches the Verrazzano‑Narrows Bridge during Sail4th 250 and the International Naval Review. The movement of vessels highlighted the Semiquincentennial celebration as maritime traffic continued past New York City’s only active‑duty Army post for America’s 250th birthday. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.04.2026 22:41
    Photo ID: 9792885
    VIRIN: 260705-A-LO645-5001
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 7.94 MB
    Location: BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday [Image 21 of 21], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday

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    New York National Guard
    IMCOM
    USAG Fort Hamilton
    America250
    Freedom250
    INR250

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