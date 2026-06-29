Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday

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A tall ship sails through New York Harbor on July 4, 2026, accompanied by small craft as it passes Fort Hamilton and approaches the Verrazzano‑Narrows Bridge during Sail4th 250 and the International Naval Review. The movement of vessels highlighted the Semiquincentennial celebration as maritime traffic continued past New York City’s only active‑duty Army post for America’s 250th birthday. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)