Fort Hamilton Celebrates America250 With Cannon Salutes, Community Honors, and July 4th Open Installation Event

Photo By Mark Getman | Col. Melissa Cantwell, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton; Lt. Gen. Steven Gilland, superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy; and Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Riding, Fort Hamilton’s senior enlisted leader, present command challenge coins on July 4, 2026, to Soldiers and Airmen of the ceremonial cannon‑firing team from the New York National Guard’s Joint Task Force Empire Shield and the U.S. Army New York City Recruiting Battalion. Both units, tenant organizations at Fort Hamilton, were recognized for their support to America’s 250th birthday during Sail4th 250 and the International Naval Review. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Mark Getman | Col. Melissa Cantwell, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton; Lt. Gen. Steven...... read more read more

The ceremonial cannon salutes that opened Sail4th 250 in early July 2026 carried added significance for Fort Hamilton, which marked its 200th anniversary during the 2025–2026 bicentennial period.

Soldiers from the New York National Guard’s Joint Task Force Empire Shield and the U.S. Army New York City Recruiting Battalion, tenant units at Fort Hamilton, formed the installation’s ceremonial cannon‑firing team, delivering salutes into New York Harbor as part of the nation’s 250th birthday celebration.

The observance connected modern military tradition with the fort’s historic role in coastal defense. Fort Hamilton stands near the shoreline where Continental Army forces maneuvered during the 1776 Battle of Brooklyn, the first major battle of the Revolutionary War and a pivotal moment in the defense of New York.

On July 4, Fort Hamilton opened its gates from morning through afternoon, welcoming more than 3,000 visitors for waterfront viewing of the aerial and maritime portions of Sail4th 250.

During the ceremony, the installation presented its Good Neighbor Award to Ilene Sacco and Sonia Valentin, honoring their longstanding support to the military community.

As the garrison commander of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, Col. Melissa Cantwell led the day’s official recognitions and received Congressional Citations from Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, House Minority Leader, and Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, acknowledging the installation’s contributions to America250 and its enduring role in New York City.

Both representatives praised the significance of the Semiquincentennial, with Jeffries highlighting America’s “enduring commitment to freedom and democracy,” and Malliotakis noting the importance of celebrating “the service of those who protect our nation.”

Cantwell, joined by Lt. Gen. Steven Gilland, Superintendant for the United States Military Academy at West Point, and garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Riding, also presented command challenge coins to the cannon team, linking Fort Hamilton’s bicentennial legacy with the nation’s 250th anniversary celebration.