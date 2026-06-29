U.S. Naval Academy Band performs in Dothan

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260630-N-BC411-1017 DOTHAN (Jun 30, 2026) Musician 1st Class Lourdes Rodrigues of the U.S. Naval Academy Band Popular Music Group "Electric Brigade" meets the audience at a concert at the Dothan Opera House as part of U.S. Navy Music's 50 for 250 initiative. Navy Music performed in all 50 states this year in celebration of 250 years of history, heritage, and freedom of the United States. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Andrea Kolbach-Galo/ Released)