U.S. Naval Academy Band performs in Dothan

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260630-N-BC411-1015 DOTHAN (Jun 30, 2026) U.S. Naval Academy Band Popular Music Group "Electric Brigade" performs a concert at the Dothan Opera House as part of U.S. Navy Music's 50 for 250 initiative. Navy Music performed in all 50 states this year in celebration of 250 years of history, heritage, and freedom of the United States. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Andrea Kolbach-Galo/ Released)