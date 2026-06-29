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    U.S. Naval Academy Band performs in Dothan [Image 11 of 18]

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    U.S. Naval Academy Band performs in Dothan

    DOTHAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrea Pharis 

    United States Naval Academy Band

    260630-N-BC411-1011 DOTHAN (Jun 30, 2026) U.S. Naval Academy Band Popular Music Group "Electric Brigade" performs a concert at the Dothan Opera House as part of U.S. Navy Music's 50 for 250 initiative. Navy Music performed in all 50 states this year in celebration of 250 years of history, heritage, and freedom of the United States. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Andrea Kolbach-Galo/ Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.04.2026 14:16
    Photo ID: 9792404
    VIRIN: 260630-N-BC411-1011
    Resolution: 5770x3847
    Size: 4.16 MB
    Location: DOTHAN, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Naval Academy Band performs in Dothan [Image 18 of 18], by PO1 Andrea Pharis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Naval Academy Band performs in Dothan
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    U.S. Naval Academy Band performs in Dothan
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