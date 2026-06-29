260630-N-BC411-1007 DOTHAN (Jun 30, 2026) Musician 1st Class Lourdes Rodriguez performs with U.S. Naval Academy Band Popular Music Group "Electric Brigade" performs a concert at the Dothan Opera House as part of U.S. Navy Music's 50 for 250 initiative. Navy Music performed in all 50 states this year in celebration of 250 years of history, heritage, and freedom of the United States. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Andrea Kolbach-Galo/ Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2026 14:16
|Photo ID:
|9792398
|VIRIN:
|260630-N-BC411-1007
|Resolution:
|5636x3757
|Size:
|2.29 MB
|Location:
|DOTHAN, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Performs at Pacific Basin Music Festival [Image 18 of 18], by PO1 Andrea Pharis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.