USS Arlington Welcomes Sea Cadets

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NEW YORK (July 2, 2026) – U.S. Navy Sea Cadets listen to Command Master Chief Steve Williams, command master chief of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Arlington (LPD 24), onboard USS Arlington in support of the International Naval Review (INR) 250, in New York, July 2, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. International Naval Review 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Martin Valdez)