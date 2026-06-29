USS Arlington Welcomes Sea Cadets

NEW YORK (July 2, 2026) – U.S. Navy Sea Cadets are given a tour by U.S. Sailors and Marines onboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) in support of the International Naval Review (INR) 250, in New York, July 2, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. International Naval Review 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Martin Valdez)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2026 08:52
|Photo ID:
|9790397
|VIRIN:
|260702-N-IL210-1506
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|12.05 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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