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    USS Arlington Welcomes Sea Cadets [Image 3 of 4]

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    USS Arlington Welcomes Sea Cadets

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Seaman Martin Valdez 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    NEW YORK (July 2, 2026) - U.S. Navy Sea Cadet stands lookout onboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) in support of the International Naval Review (INR) 250, in New York, July 2, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. International Naval Review 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Martin Valdez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 09:08
    Photo ID: 9790403
    VIRIN: 260702-N-IL210-1687
    Resolution: 5397x3598
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Arlington Welcomes Sea Cadets [Image 4 of 4], by SN Martin Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Arlington Welcomes Sea Cadets
    USS Arlington Welcomes Sea Cadets
    USS Arlington Welcomes Sea Cadets

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    INR 250

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