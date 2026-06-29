Members of the public stand for the performance of each nation’s national anthem at the start of a joint concert between the United States Navy Band, the Band of His Majesty's Royal Marines Portsmouth, and members of the Royal Australian Navy Band, celebrating the International Naval Review in New York City and the 250th birthday of America.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 22:22
|Photo ID:
|9789964
|VIRIN:
|260702-N-OA196-4755
|Resolution:
|4032x6048
|Size:
|5.24 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., partner nation bands take stage for International Naval Review [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.