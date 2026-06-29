Capt. Robert J. “Seph” Coats, commanding officer of the United States Navy Band, conducts a joint concert between the United States Navy Band, the Band of His Majesty's Royal Marines Portsmouth, and members of the Royal Australian Navy Band at the South Street Seaport Museum in New York City, July 2, 2026, during the International Naval Review 250 celebrating America's 250th birthday.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 22:22
|Photo ID:
|9789963
|VIRIN:
|260702-N-OA196-1108
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.6 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., partner nation bands take stage for International Naval Review [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.