U.S., partner nation bands take stage for International Naval Review

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The United States Navy Band, the Band of His Majesty's Royal Marines Portsmouth, and members of the Royal Australian Navy Band take a photo on the 1885 tall ship Wavertree at the South Street Seaport Museum in New York City, July 2, 2026, during the International Naval Review 250 celebrating America's 250th birthday.