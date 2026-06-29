The United States Navy Band, the Band of His Majesty's Royal Marines Portsmouth, and members of the Royal Australian Navy Band perform a joint concert at the South Street Seaport Museum in New York City, July 2, 2026, during the International Naval Review 250 celebrating America's 250th birthday.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 22:22
|Photo ID:
|9789953
|VIRIN:
|260702-N-OA196-1042
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.02 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., partner nation bands take stage for International Naval Review [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.