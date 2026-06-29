AMISTAD 2026 brings sight, hope to Paraguay

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A Paraguayan medical professional poses for a photo while assisting Amistad 2026 optometrists at Unidad de Salud Familiar Rojas Cañada in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 19, 2026. The mission brought specialty eye care directly to the community, helping identify vision problems and eye disease while improving access to care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)