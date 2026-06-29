A Paraguayan medical professional poses for a photo while assisting Amistad 2026 optometrists at Unidad de Salud Familiar Rojas Cañada in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 19, 2026. The mission brought specialty eye care directly to the community, helping identify vision problems and eye disease while improving access to care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 19:07
|Photo ID:
|9789675
|VIRIN:
|260619-F-WJ837-1396
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|17.29 MB
|Location:
|CAPIATA, PY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AMISTAD 2026 brings sight, hope to Paraguay [Image 15 of 15], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AMISTAD 2026 brings sight, hope to Paraguay
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