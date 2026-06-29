A patient looks through a trial frame during an optometry exam June 17, 2026, at Unidad de Salud Familiar Rojas Cañada in Capiatá, Paraguay, during AMISTAD 2026. U.S. and Paraguayan medical professionals provided comprehensive eye exams, helping identify vision problems and prescribe corrective lenses for patients across the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 19:07
|Photo ID:
|9789674
|VIRIN:
|260619-F-WJ837-1395
|Resolution:
|7615x5077
|Size:
|11.29 MB
|Location:
|CAPIATA, PY
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, AMISTAD 2026 brings sight, hope to Paraguay [Image 15 of 15], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AMISTAD 2026 brings sight, hope to Paraguay
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