AMISTAD 2026 brings sight, hope to Paraguay

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A patient looks through a trial frame during an optometry exam June 17, 2026, at Unidad de Salud Familiar Rojas Cañada in Capiatá, Paraguay, during AMISTAD 2026. U.S. and Paraguayan medical professionals provided comprehensive eye exams, helping identify vision problems and prescribe corrective lenses for patients across the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)