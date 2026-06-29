U.S. Air National Guard Col. Benjamin Uhl, an optometrist assigned to the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing, writes a prescription during AMISTAD 2026 at Unidad de Salud Familiar Rojas Cañada in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 19, 2026. Operating with limited equipment allowed U.S. medical personnel to strengthen expeditionary clinical skills while caring for patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 19:07
|Photo ID:
|9789673
|VIRIN:
|260619-F-WJ837-1400
|Resolution:
|7840x5227
|Size:
|12.37 MB
|Location:
|CAPIATA, PY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AMISTAD 2026 brings sight, hope to Paraguay [Image 15 of 15], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AMISTAD 2026 brings sight, hope to Paraguay
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