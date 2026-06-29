AMISTAD 2026 brings sight, hope to Paraguay

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U.S. Air National Guard Col. Benjamin Uhl, an optometrist assigned to the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing, writes a prescription during AMISTAD 2026 at Unidad de Salud Familiar Rojas Cañada in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 19, 2026. Operating with limited equipment allowed U.S. medical personnel to strengthen expeditionary clinical skills while caring for patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)