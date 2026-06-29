(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    AMISTAD 2026 brings sight, hope to Paraguay [Image 6 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AMISTAD 2026 brings sight, hope to Paraguay

    CAPIATA, PARAGUAY

    06.19.2026

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air National Guard Col. Benjamin Uhl, an optometrist assigned to the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing, writes a prescription during AMISTAD 2026 at Unidad de Salud Familiar Rojas Cañada in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 19, 2026. Operating with limited equipment allowed U.S. medical personnel to strengthen expeditionary clinical skills while caring for patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 19:07
    Photo ID: 9789673
    VIRIN: 260619-F-WJ837-1400
    Resolution: 7840x5227
    Size: 12.37 MB
    Location: CAPIATA, PY
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMISTAD 2026 brings sight, hope to Paraguay [Image 15 of 15], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AMISTAD 2026 brings sight, hope to Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 brings sight, hope to Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 brings sight, hope to Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 brings sight, hope to Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 brings sight, hope to Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 brings sight, hope to Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 brings sight, hope to Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 brings sight, hope to Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 brings sight, hope to Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 brings sight, hope to Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 brings sight, hope to Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 Delivers Specialty Eye Care in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 brings sight, hope to Paraguay

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AMISTAD 2026 brings sight, hope to Paraguay

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMISTAD26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery