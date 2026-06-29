Furry friend on flight line; therapy dog Eleanor visits USAF Thunderbirds

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Airmen assigned to the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" take a photo with Eleanor Rey, therapy dog, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 2, 2026. Rey was brought to meet the Thunderbirds team before their flyover for Freedom 250 scheduled for July 4. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kiora Brooks)