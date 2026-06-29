Airmen assigned to the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" take a photo with Eleanor Rey, therapy dog, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 2, 2026. Rey was brought to meet the Thunderbirds team before their flyover for Freedom 250 scheduled for July 4. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kiora Brooks)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 16:23
|Photo ID:
|9789353
|VIRIN:
|260702-F-LD289-1148
|Resolution:
|7605x5070
|Size:
|6.19 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Furry friend on flight line; therapy dog Eleanor visits USAF Thunderbirds [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Kiora Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.