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    Furry friend on flight line; therapy dog Eleanor visits USAF Thunderbirds [Image 4 of 6]

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    Furry friend on flight line; therapy dog Eleanor visits USAF Thunderbirds

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kiora Brooks 

    316th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Laney Schol, Thunderbird 5/ Lead Solo Pilot assigned to the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds," prepares for a site survey with a golden retriever plushie at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 2, 2026. The plushie was a replica of Eleanor Rey, therapy dog, who visited the Thunderbirds with a mission to spread smiles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kiora Brooks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 16:23
    Photo ID: 9789350
    VIRIN: 260702-F-LD289-1051
    Resolution: 7693x5129
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Furry friend on flight line; therapy dog Eleanor visits USAF Thunderbirds [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Kiora Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Furry friend on flight line; therapy dog Eleanor visits USAF Thunderbirds
    Furry friend on flight line; therapy dog Eleanor visits USAF Thunderbirds
    Furry friend on flight line; therapy dog Eleanor visits USAF Thunderbirds
    Furry friend on flight line; therapy dog Eleanor visits USAF Thunderbirds
    Furry friend on flight line; therapy dog Eleanor visits USAF Thunderbirds
    Furry friend on flight line; therapy dog Eleanor visits USAF Thunderbirds

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    Joint Base Andrews, Thunderbirds, Golden Retriever, USAFThunderbirds, Freedom250

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