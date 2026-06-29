Furry friend on flight line; therapy dog Eleanor visits USAF Thunderbirds

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Laney Schol, Thunderbird 5/ Lead Solo Pilot assigned to the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds," prepares for a site survey with a golden retriever plushie at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 2, 2026. The plushie was a replica of Eleanor Rey, therapy dog, who visited the Thunderbirds with a mission to spread smiles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kiora Brooks)