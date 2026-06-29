U.S. Air Force Maj. Laney Schol, Thunderbird 5/ Lead Solo Pilot assigned to the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds," prepares for a site survey with a golden retriever plushie at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 2, 2026. The plushie was a replica of Eleanor Rey, therapy dog, who visited the Thunderbirds with a mission to spread smiles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kiora Brooks)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 16:23
|Photo ID:
|9789350
|VIRIN:
|260702-F-LD289-1051
|Resolution:
|7693x5129
|Size:
|3.29 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Furry friend on flight line; therapy dog Eleanor visits USAF Thunderbirds [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Kiora Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.