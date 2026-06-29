Furry friend on flight line; therapy dog Eleanor visits USAF Thunderbirds

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Airmen assigned to the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” pet Eleanor Rey, therapy dog, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 2, 2026. The Thunderbirds met with Rey, whose mission is to inspire kindness and smiles, as a morale boost before a schedule site survey. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kiora Brooks)