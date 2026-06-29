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    Furry friend on flight line; therapy dog Eleanor visits USAF Thunderbirds [Image 5 of 6]

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    Furry friend on flight line; therapy dog Eleanor visits USAF Thunderbirds

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kiora Brooks 

    316th Wing

    Airmen assigned to the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” pet Eleanor Rey, therapy dog, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 2, 2026. The Thunderbirds met with Rey, whose mission is to inspire kindness and smiles, as a morale boost before a schedule site survey. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kiora Brooks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 16:23
    Photo ID: 9789351
    VIRIN: 260702-F-LD289-1122
    Resolution: 6632x4421
    Size: 4.24 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Furry friend on flight line; therapy dog Eleanor visits USAF Thunderbirds [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Kiora Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Furry friend on flight line; therapy dog Eleanor visits USAF Thunderbirds
    Furry friend on flight line; therapy dog Eleanor visits USAF Thunderbirds
    Furry friend on flight line; therapy dog Eleanor visits USAF Thunderbirds
    Furry friend on flight line; therapy dog Eleanor visits USAF Thunderbirds
    Furry friend on flight line; therapy dog Eleanor visits USAF Thunderbirds
    Furry friend on flight line; therapy dog Eleanor visits USAF Thunderbirds

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    Joint Base Andrews, Thunderbirds, Golden Retriever, USAFThunderbirds, Freedom250

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