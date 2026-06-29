Airmen assigned to the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” pet Eleanor Rey, therapy dog, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 2, 2026. The Thunderbirds met with Rey, whose mission is to inspire kindness and smiles, as a morale boost before a schedule site survey. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kiora Brooks)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 16:23
|Photo ID:
|9789351
|VIRIN:
|260702-F-LD289-1122
|Resolution:
|6632x4421
|Size:
|4.24 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Furry friend on flight line; therapy dog Eleanor visits USAF Thunderbirds [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Kiora Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.