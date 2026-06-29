Col. Lana J. Bernat, commander of the 32d Hospital Center, passes the 115th Field Hospital guidon to Lt. Col. Steven P. Delgado during a change of command ceremony July 2, 2026, at the Warrior Fitness Center at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana. The passing of the guidon from the presiding officer to the incoming commander symbolizes the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for the unit.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 14:55
|Photo ID:
|9789229
|VIRIN:
|260702-A-GR633-1003
|Resolution:
|2118x1412
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Historic 115th Field Hospital transfers command as nation approaches 250th birthday
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