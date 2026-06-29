Photo By Jean Graves | Lt. Col. Andrey V. Tsepelev, left, and Lt. Col. Steven P. Delgado render honors during...... read more read more Photo By Jean Graves | Lt. Col. Andrey V. Tsepelev, left, and Lt. Col. Steven P. Delgado render honors during the national anthem at the 115th Field Hospital change of command ceremony July 2, at the Warrior Fitness Center at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana. Delgado assumed command of the 115th Field Hospital from Tsepelev during the ceremony hosted by Col. Lana J. Bernat, commander of the 32d Hospital Center. see less | View Image Page

Historic 115th Field Hospital transfers command as nation approaches 250th birthday Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT POLK, La. — As the nation prepares to celebrate its 250th Independence Day this weekend, leadership of one of the Army’s oldest and most storied field hospitals passed from one commander to the next on July 2 during a change of command ceremony at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk.



Lt. Col. Andrey V. Tsepelev relinquished command of the 115th Field Hospital to Lt. Col. Steven P. Delgado during the time-honored military tradition hosted by Col. Lana J. Bernat, commander of the 32d Hospital Center.



The passing of the unit colors, the centerpiece of every Army change of command ceremony, symbolizes the transfer of authority and responsibility from one commander to another. As the colors passed from the outgoing commander to the presiding officer and finally to the incoming commander, the ceremony marked both the continuity of leadership and the enduring trust between Soldiers and their commanders.



Constituted in 1917 as Evacuation Hospital No. 15, the 115th Field Hospital has served Soldiers for more than a century, from World War I through today’s global operations. Its history reflects Army Medicine’s enduring commitment to preserving the fighting strength of the force while remaining ready to deploy wherever the mission requires.



Over the past two years, Tsepelev guided the unit through an intensive period of training, deployment and reintegration. Under his leadership, the 115th completed a successful validation exercise before deploying in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Epic Fury, where Soldiers operated the Role 3 Medical Treatment Facility—the theater's primary trauma hospital—at Erbil Air Base, Iraq.



Bernat credited Tsepelev with building a highly capable formation that exemplified the Army’s commitment to readiness while investing in Soldiers and future leaders.



“Under Lieutenant Colonel Tsepelev’s command, the 115th Field Hospital didn’t just maintain readiness—they defined it,” Bernat said.



She highlighted his leadership in preparing the unit for deployment, overseeing millions of dollars in facilities and medical equipment, restoring the unit’s honors and lineage, and mentoring the next generation of Army leaders.



“What truly sets Lieutenant Colonel Tsepelev apart is his remarkable ability to demand results without creating a stressful work environment,” Bernat said. “His defining legacy within this formation will undoubtedly be his overarching philosophy to ‘make the Army fun again.’”



Reflecting on his command, Tsepelev said the unit’s accomplishments were made possible because of the professionalism and trust demonstrated by the Soldiers of the 115th.



“When people ask me what it was like to command this hospital, I tell them it was the best and the easiest job I have had in 23 years of military service,” Tsepelev said. “Not because the mission was easy. It was because of you, Warrior Medics.”



He described his leadership philosophy as empowering Soldiers to solve problems and succeed.



“My role was simply to remove obstacles, provide resources, and then get out of your way,” he said. “When leaders empower good Soldiers, extraordinary things happen.”



Addressing Delgado directly, Tsepelev expressed confidence in the future of the organization.



“You are inheriting the oldest, the most decorated and the finest field hospital in our Army,” he said. “Trust them, listen to them, challenge them and invest in them. They will accomplish remarkable things for you just as they did for me.”



Delgado assumes command after leading Dental Health Activity Bavaria, Germany, where he improved dental readiness while overseeing care for thousands of beneficiaries across the European theater. On July 1, he also was appointed Endodontic Consultant to The Surgeon General.



Although new to the 115th Field Hospital, Delgado said he was immediately impressed by the professionalism displayed throughout the formation.



“The Soldiers of the 115th Field Hospital who produced and executed this incredible ceremony—you look amazing,” Delgado said. “I’m proud, thankful and humbled that I’m in formation with all of you.”



Looking ahead, Delgado pledged to build upon the foundation established by his predecessor while maintaining the unit’s readiness for future missions.



“What I expect from you: discipline, professionalism, brutal adherence to the standard and singular purpose in all that you do,” Delgado said. “In return, you have my commitment. I will support you, develop you and always advocate for you.”



As America approaches its 250th birthday, the passing of the colors served as a reminder that while leaders change, the mission endures. For more than a century, the 115th Field Hospital has preserved its proud lineage while preparing each new generation of Warrior Medics to answer the nation’s call—anytime, anywhere.