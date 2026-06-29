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    Historic 115th Field Hospital transfers command as nation approaches 250th birthday [Image 1 of 3]

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    Historic 115th Field Hospital transfers command as nation approaches 250th birthday

    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Jean Graves 

    Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital

    Lt. Col. Andrey V. Tsepelev, left, and Lt. Col. Steven P. Delgado render honors during the national anthem at the 115th Field Hospital change of command ceremony July 2, at the Warrior Fitness Center at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana. Delgado assumed command of the 115th Field Hospital from Tsepelev during the ceremony hosted by Col. Lana J. Bernat, commander of the 32d Hospital Center.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 14:55
    Photo ID: 9789218
    VIRIN: 260702-A-GR633-1001
    Resolution: 2577x1718
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    Warrior Medics
    Army Medicine
    BJACH
    115th Field Hospital
    32d Hospital Center
    JRTC & Fort Polk

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