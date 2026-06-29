Historic 115th Field Hospital transfers command as nation approaches 250th birthday

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Lt. Col. Andrey V. Tsepelev, left, and Lt. Col. Steven P. Delgado render honors during the national anthem at the 115th Field Hospital change of command ceremony July 2, at the Warrior Fitness Center at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana. Delgado assumed command of the 115th Field Hospital from Tsepelev during the ceremony hosted by Col. Lana J. Bernat, commander of the 32d Hospital Center.