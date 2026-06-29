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    Historic 115th Field Hospital transfers command as nation approaches 250th birthday [Image 2 of 3]

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    Historic 115th Field Hospital transfers command as nation approaches 250th birthday

    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Jean Graves 

    Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital

    Col. Lana J. Bernat, commander of the 32d Hospital Center, receives the 115th Field Hospital guidon from outgoing commander Lt. Col. Andrey V. Tsepelev during a change of command ceremony July 2, at the Warrior Fitness Center at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana. The passing of the guidon to the presiding officer symbolizes the outgoing commander’s relinquishment of authority before it is presented to the incoming commander.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 14:55
    Photo ID: 9789225
    VIRIN: 260702-A-GR633-1002
    Resolution: 2583x1722
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    Historic 115th Field Hospital transfers command as nation approaches 250th birthday
    Historic 115th Field Hospital transfers command as nation approaches 250th birthday
    Historic 115th Field Hospital transfers command as nation approaches 250th birthday

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    TAGS

    Army Medicine
    Warrior Medic
    BJACH
    115th Field Hospital
    32d Hospital Center
    JRTC & Fort Polk

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