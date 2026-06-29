Historic 115th Field Hospital transfers command as nation approaches 250th birthday

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Col. Lana J. Bernat, commander of the 32d Hospital Center, receives the 115th Field Hospital guidon from outgoing commander Lt. Col. Andrey V. Tsepelev during a change of command ceremony July 2, at the Warrior Fitness Center at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana. The passing of the guidon to the presiding officer symbolizes the outgoing commander’s relinquishment of authority before it is presented to the incoming commander.