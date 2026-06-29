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    179th Partcipates in Take Your Kid to Work Day [Image 2 of 4]

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    179th Partcipates in Take Your Kid to Work Day

    MANSFIELD, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Airman Livi Komine 

    179th Cyberspace Wing

    Children of members of the 179th Cyberspace Wing and 200th RED HORSE Squadron, take the children's oath in Mansfield, Ohio, during a take your kids to work day, July 1, 2026. At the day's events, children joined Airman in their work centers and various base and local organizations provided a variety of activities including caricature portraits, a K9 visit, family photos, inflatable bouncy houses, and more. (Air National Guard photo by Amn Livi Komine)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 13:35
    Photo ID: 9788984
    VIRIN: 260701-Z-FA345-1048
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 14.92 MB
    Location: MANSFIELD, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 179th Partcipates in Take Your Kid to Work Day [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Livi Komine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    200th RED HORSE
    Ohio Air National Guard
    take your kid to work day
    179th Cyberspace Wing

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