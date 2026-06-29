Children of members of the 179th Cyberspace Wing and 200th RED HORSE Squadron, take the children's oath in Mansfield, Ohio, during a take your kids to work day, July 1, 2026. At the day's events, children joined Airman in their work centers and various base and local organizations provided a variety of activities including caricature portraits, a K9 visit, family photos, inflatable bouncy houses, and more. (Air National Guard photo by Amn Livi Komine)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 13:35
|Photo ID:
|9788984
|VIRIN:
|260701-Z-FA345-1048
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|14.92 MB
|Location:
|MANSFIELD, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 179th Partcipates in Take Your Kid to Work Day [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Livi Komine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.