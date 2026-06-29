179th Partcipates in Take Your Kid to Work Day

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A K-9 working dog gets pet during the 179th Cyberspace Wing and 200th RED HORSE Squadron’s take your kids to work day, July 1, 2026. At the day's events, children joined Airman in their work centers and various base and local organizations provided a variety of activities including caricature portraits, a K9 visit, family photos, inflatable bouncy houses, and more. (Air National Guard photo by Amn Livi Komine)