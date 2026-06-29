Kids play in military vehicles during a take your kids to work day in Mansfield, Ohio, July 1, 2026. At the day's events, children joined Airmen in their work centers and learned more about what their parents do on a day to day basis. (Air National Guard photo by Amn Livi Komine)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 13:35
|Photo ID:
|9788982
|VIRIN:
|260701-Z-FA345-1113
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|15.5 MB
|Location:
|MANSFIELD, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 179th Partcipates in Take Your Kid to Work Day [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Livi Komine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.