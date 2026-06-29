179th Partcipates in Take Your Kid to Work Day

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Ohio Air National Guard Honor Guard member, Senior Master Sgt. Rachelle Newson, gives a historical flag presentation in Mansfield, Ohio, during a take your kids to work day, July 1, 2026. At the day's events, children joined Airman in their work centers and various base and local organizations provided a variety of activities including caricature portraits, a K9 visit, family photos, inflatable bouncy houses, and more. (Air National Guard photo by Amn Livi Komine)