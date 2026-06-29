The Marine Corps Logistics Command color guard passes Brig. Gen. Kevin G. Collins and Maj. Gen. Keith D. Reventlow during the pass in review portion of a change of command ceremony July 2, 2026, at Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, Georgia. Collins assumed command from Reventlow during the ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 13:23
|Photo ID:
|9788936
|VIRIN:
|240824-M-BF136-2278
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|9.12 MB
|Location:
|ALBANY, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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Brig. Gen. Kevin G. Collins assumes command of Marine Corps Logistics Command
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