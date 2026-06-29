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    Brig. Gen. Kevin G. Collins assumes command of Marine Corps Logistics Command [Image 1 of 3]

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    Brig. Gen. Kevin G. Collins assumes command of Marine Corps Logistics Command

    ALBANY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2024

    Photo by Jennifer Napier 

    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command

    The Marine Corps Logistics Command color guard passes Brig. Gen. Kevin G. Collins and Maj. Gen. Keith D. Reventlow during the pass in review portion of a change of command ceremony July 2, 2026, at Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, Georgia. Collins assumed command from Reventlow during the ceremony.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 13:23
    Photo ID: 9788936
    VIRIN: 240824-M-BF136-2278
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 9.12 MB
    Location: ALBANY, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Brig. Gen. Kevin G. Collins assumes command of Marine Corps Logistics Command [Image 3 of 3], by Jennifer Napier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Brig. Gen. Kevin G. Collins assumes command of Marine Corps Logistics Command
    Brig. Gen. Kevin G. Collins assumes command of Marine Corps Logistics Command
    Brig. Gen. Kevin G. Collins assumes command of Marine Corps Logistics Command

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