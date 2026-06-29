Brig. Gen. Kevin G. Collins, incoming commanding general of Marine Corps Logistics Command, shakes hands with Maj. Gen. Keith D. Reventlow, outgoing commanding general, after the passing of the organizational colors during a change of command ceremony July 2, 2026, at Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, Georgia.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 13:23
|Photo ID:
|9788935
|VIRIN:
|260702-M-BF136-5851
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|705.58 KB
|Location:
|ALBANY, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Brig. Gen. Kevin G. Collins assumes command of Marine Corps Logistics Command
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