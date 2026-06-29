Brig. Gen. Kevin G. Collins assumes command of Marine Corps Logistics Command

Photo By Jennifer Napier | Brig. Gen. Kevin G. Collins accepts the Marine Corps Logistics Command organizational colors from Maj. Gen. Keith D. Reventlow during a change of command ceremony July 2, 2026, at Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, Georgia. The passing of the colors symbolizes the transfer of authority, responsibility and accountability from Reventlow to Collins. see less | View Image Page

Brig. Gen. Kevin G. Collins assumed command of Marine Corps Logistics Command from Maj. Gen. Keith D. Reventlow during a change of command ceremony July 2 at Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany.

Lt. Gen. Stephen D. Sklenka, deputy commandant for Installations and Logistics, presided over the ceremony, which marked the formal transfer of authority, responsibility and accountability for the command. During the ceremony, Reventlow relinquished command and was directed to report to the Pentagon for duty as director for logistics, Joint Staff J-4. Collins assumed command following his previous assignment with 3rd Marine Logistics Group in Okinawa, Japan.

The passing of the organizational colors served as the ceremony’s most solemn moment, symbolizing Reventlow’s relinquishment of command and Collins’ acceptance of responsibility for the Marines, sailors, civilians and contractors who make up the MARCORLOGCOM workforce.

Sklenka recognized the significance of the command’s mission and praised both the outgoing and incoming commanders. He said Collins was personally selected to lead the organization because of his reputation, performance and experience preparing forces for future challenges.

“You could not have had a better guy coming in here,” Sklenka said. “You’ve got a Marine who was personally selected by the commandant of the Marine Corps to lead this wonderful organization.”

Sklenka also highlighted the strategic importance of MARCORLOGCOM, calling the command central to the Marine Corps’ ability to sustain combat power.

“Logistics is what enables our nation to win the wars,” Sklenka said. “You’re looking at the heartbeat of that right here for the Marine Corps.”

During his remarks, Sklenka credited Reventlow with advancing the command’s modernization efforts, including information technology improvements, advanced manufacturing and work tied to the Global Positioning Network. He said Reventlow recognized the changing nature of the strategic environment and helped position the command to support forces in contested environments.

“The focus that Keith has put on this organization over the last four years has been profound,” Sklenka said. “Your work with the Global Positioning Network may be potentially your defining moment, not just because of what you’ve done, but what you’ve set up for the future.”

Reventlow, who commanded MARCORLOGCOM for four years, thanked the workforce and reflected on several major efforts completed or advanced during his tenure. He said the command played a material role in the Marine Corps achieving three consecutive clean, unmodified audit opinions, noting that MARCORLOGCOM manages about 25% of the Marine Corps’ military equipment and approximately 25% of its operating materials and supplies.

“Had we failed, the Marine Corps would never have achieved a clean, unmodified opinion,” Reventlow said. “It has been a Herculean effort. I take no credit. It was caused by the hardworking, dedicated workforce who always endeavor to improve.”

Reventlow also discussed Project Leatherneck, an initiative designed to centralize and optimize enterprise Class II inventory, including individual equipment such as helmets, plate carriers and other gear Marines rely on. He said the effort is aimed at ensuring Marines have what they need, when they need it, while reducing cost.

He further highlighted MARCORLOGCOM’s work with the Fleet Marine Force and Marine Depot Maintenance Command to improve readiness at the Marine expeditionary force level, including expanded field-level maintenance support and the command’s growing footprint in the first island chain.

“The effect of that will be a Marine expeditionary force inside the first island chain, more ready to fight and, more importantly, to win,” Reventlow said. “That’s why this command truly exists — to ensure Marines will prevail when standing in harm’s way. No matter what, it’s all about the Marines.”

Reventlow also thanked the Albany community for its long-standing partnership with the command and the base.

“We cannot support Marines without our community,” Reventlow said. “The future of LOGCOM is bright. Kevin, as you know, the command is on a path to modernize what it does, how it does it and where it does it. A relevant LOGCOM means a more ready and lethal Marine Corps.”

Collins thanked Reventlow, Sklenka, the Marines participating in the ceremony, the workforce and the local community as he assumed command. He said the ceremony represented his transition from being a customer of MARCORLOGCOM to becoming its commanding general.

“I’ve always been a happy customer, a satisfied customer,” Collins said. “My last two years have been spent shaping a theater to match up against a peer threat. And now, I think my job is to continue that work that you started, but also to shape the globe to match up against the peer threat.”

Collins said MARCORLOGCOM will continue to modernize as warfare, technology and business processes change. He emphasized that logisticians play a central role in setting the pace for the service’s modernization and force posture efforts.

“We’ve got a lot of hard work in front of us, but a great foundation underneath us to continue that work,” Collins said. “LOGCOM is going to modernize because warfare is changing, because business processes are changing and technology is changing.”

Collins also spoke about the standards expected of Marines and the responsibility the command carries in support of the nation.