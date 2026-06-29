Brig. Gen. Kevin G. Collins assumes command of Marine Corps Logistics Command

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Brig. Gen. Kevin G. Collins accepts the Marine Corps Logistics Command organizational colors from Maj. Gen. Keith D. Reventlow during a change of command ceremony July 2, 2026, at Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, Georgia. The passing of the colors symbolizes the transfer of authority, responsibility and accountability from Reventlow to Collins.