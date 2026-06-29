Sailors wearing helmets and safety harnesses work to lower a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) over the side of a naval vessel during twilight hours at sea. A sailor identified as 'Wright' on his helmet monitors the operation from the ship's deck as a crew member aboard the suspended RHIB steadies the craft during the davit launch. The operation takes place against a dramatic sunset horizon with scattered clouds over open ocean waters.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 05:21
|Photo ID:
|9788068
|VIRIN:
|260614-N-SP904-9737
|Resolution:
|5760x8640
|Size:
|12.8 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Raising Rigid-Hull Inflatable Boat During Maritime Operations [Image 4 of 4], by ENS Nicholas Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.