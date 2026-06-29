Sailors Raising Rigid-Hull Inflatable Boat During Maritime Operations

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Sailors wearing helmets and safety harnesses work to lower a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) over the side of a naval vessel during twilight hours at sea. A sailor identified as 'Wright' on his helmet monitors the operation from the ship's deck as a crew member aboard the suspended RHIB steadies the craft during the davit launch. The operation takes place against a dramatic sunset horizon with scattered clouds over open ocean waters.