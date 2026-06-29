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    Sailors Raising Rigid-Hull Inflatable Boat During Maritime Operations [Image 4 of 4]

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    Sailors Raising Rigid-Hull Inflatable Boat During Maritime Operations

    UNITED STATES

    06.13.2026

    Photo by Ensign Nicholas Clark 

    USS Robert Smalls (CG 62)

    Sailors wearing helmets and safety harnesses work to lower a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) over the side of a naval vessel during twilight hours at sea. A sailor identified as 'Wright' on his helmet monitors the operation from the ship's deck as a crew member aboard the suspended RHIB steadies the craft during the davit launch. The operation takes place against a dramatic sunset horizon with scattered clouds over open ocean waters.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 05:21
    Photo ID: 9788068
    VIRIN: 260614-N-SP904-9737
    Resolution: 5760x8640
    Size: 12.8 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Raising Rigid-Hull Inflatable Boat During Maritime Operations [Image 4 of 4], by ENS Nicholas Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

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    Sailors Raising Rigid-Hull Inflatable Boat During Maritime Operations

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    TAGS

    rigid-hull inflatable boat
    naval operations
    davit
    Boat recovery
    RHIB
    U.S. Navy

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