Sailors Conduct Nighttime Small Boat Operations from Naval Vessel

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Sailors wearing safety helmets and life vests operate a rigid inflatable boat (RIB) alongside a USS Robert Smalls during nighttime small boat operations at sea. The crew, secured by lines and rigging connected to USS Robert Smalls, maneuver the gray inflatable craft through dark, choppy waters. The vessel's red-lit hull is visible at left as the boat is recovered.