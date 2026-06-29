Sailors wearing safety helmets and life vests operate a rigid inflatable boat (RIB) alongside a USS Robert Smalls during nighttime small boat operations at sea. The crew, secured by lines and rigging connected to USS Robert Smalls, maneuver the gray inflatable craft through dark, choppy waters. The vessel's red-lit hull is visible at left as the boat is recovered.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 05:21
|Photo ID:
|9788065
|VIRIN:
|260614-N-SP904-3631
|Resolution:
|4468x6703
|Size:
|9.06 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Conduct Nighttime Small Boat Operations from Naval Vessel [Image 4 of 4], by ENS Nicholas Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.