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    Sailors Conduct Nighttime Small Boat Operations from Naval Vessel [Image 1 of 4]

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    Sailors Conduct Nighttime Small Boat Operations from Naval Vessel

    UNITED STATES

    06.13.2026

    Photo by Ensign Nicholas Clark 

    USS Robert Smalls (CG 62)

    Sailors wearing safety helmets and life vests operate a rigid inflatable boat (RIB) alongside a USS Robert Smalls during nighttime small boat operations at sea. The crew, secured by lines and rigging connected to USS Robert Smalls, maneuver the gray inflatable craft through dark, choppy waters. The vessel's red-lit hull is visible at left as the boat is recovered.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 05:21
    Photo ID: 9788065
    VIRIN: 260614-N-SP904-3631
    Resolution: 4468x6703
    Size: 9.06 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Conduct Nighttime Small Boat Operations from Naval Vessel [Image 4 of 4], by ENS Nicholas Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    maritime security
    small boat operations
    nighttime operations
    rigid inflatable boat
    RHIB
    US Navy

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