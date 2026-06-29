U.S. Navy Sailors operate a rigid-hull inflatable boat during maritime operations at sea

U.S. Navy Sailors wearing helmets and life vests operate a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) underway on open ocean waters. The crew, consisting of five personnel, is equipped with safety gear including red life vests and color-coded helmets. An American flag is visible at the stern of the vessel as the boat cuts through dark blue ocean waters, leaving a white wake. The RHIB is practicing a Man Overboard recovery.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 05:21
|Photo ID:
|9788066
|VIRIN:
|260614-N-SP904-7866
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|8.39 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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