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    Sailors Conduct Small Boat Operations During At-Sea Deployment [Image 3 of 4]

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    Sailors Conduct Small Boat Operations During At-Sea Deployment

    UNITED STATES

    06.13.2026

    Photo by Ensign Nicholas Clark 

    USS Robert Smalls (CG 62)

    Sailors wearing safety helmets and harnesses stand aboard a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) marked as it is rigged for lowering via davit lines alongside a USS ROBERT SMALLS. An American flag is visible mounted on the boat's console. A sailor in the foreground directs the evolution as the craft is prepared for launching.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 05:21
    Photo ID: 9788064
    VIRIN: 260614-N-SP904-9055
    Resolution: 5436x8154
    Size: 5.83 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Conduct Small Boat Operations During At-Sea Deployment [Image 4 of 4], by ENS Nicholas Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    small boat operations
    davit
    RHIB
    U.S. Navy
    rigid hull inflatable boat
    Willard Marine

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