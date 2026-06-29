Sailors wearing safety helmets and harnesses stand aboard a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) marked as it is rigged for lowering via davit lines alongside a USS ROBERT SMALLS. An American flag is visible mounted on the boat's console. A sailor in the foreground directs the evolution as the craft is prepared for launching.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 05:21
|Photo ID:
|9788064
|VIRIN:
|260614-N-SP904-9055
|Resolution:
|5436x8154
|Size:
|5.83 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Conduct Small Boat Operations During At-Sea Deployment [Image 4 of 4], by ENS Nicholas Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.