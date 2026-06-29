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    535th Airlift Squadron performs routine training [Image 6 of 6]

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    535th Airlift Squadron performs routine training

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Aden Brown 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. David Yi, 535th Airlift Squadron pilot, pilots a C-17 Globemaster III over Oahu, Hawaii, June 25, 2026. The C-17 Globemaster III provides rapid strategic airlift, tactical airlift and airdrop capabilities in support of global mobility operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aden Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 20:20
    Photo ID: 9787537
    VIRIN: 260625-F-HW521-1277
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.87 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 535th Airlift Squadron performs routine training [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    535th Airlift Squadron performs routine training
    535th Airlift Squadron performs routine training
    535th Airlift Squadron performs routine training
    535th Airlift Squadron performs routine training
    535th Airlift Squadron performs routine training
    535th Airlift Squadron performs routine training

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