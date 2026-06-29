535th Airlift Squadron performs routine training

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Joshua Hoffman, 535th Airlift Squadron pilot, inspects a C-17 Globemaster III prior to take off at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 25, 2026. Routine training flights help aircrews maintain proficiency and ensure the C-17 Globemaster III remains ready to support global airlift operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aden Brown)