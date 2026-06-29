U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nathan Gooding, 535th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, inspects a C-17 Globemaster III prior to takeoff at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 25, 2026. The C-17 Globemaster III provides rapid strategic airlift, tactical airlift and airdrop capabilities in support of global mobility operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aden Brown)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 20:20
|Photo ID:
|9787525
|VIRIN:
|260625-F-HW521-1102
|Resolution:
|7701x5134
|Size:
|4.4 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 535th Airlift Squadron performs routine training [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.