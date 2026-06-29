535th Airlift Squadron performs routine training

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nathan Gooding, 535th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, inspects a C-17 Globemaster III prior to takeoff at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 25, 2026. The C-17 Globemaster III provides rapid strategic airlift, tactical airlift and airdrop capabilities in support of global mobility operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aden Brown)