535th Airlift Squadron performs routine training

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U.S. Air Force Capt. David Yi, 535th Airlift Squadron pilot, steers a C-17 Globemaster III toward the runway at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 25, 2026. The C-17 Globemaster III provides rapid strategic airlift, tactical airlift and airdrop capabilities in support of global mobility operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aden Brown)