U.S. Air Force Capt. David Yi, 535th Airlift Squadron pilot, steers a C-17 Globemaster III toward the runway at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 25, 2026. The C-17 Globemaster III provides rapid strategic airlift, tactical airlift and airdrop capabilities in support of global mobility operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aden Brown)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 20:20
|Photo ID:
|9787533
|VIRIN:
|260625-F-HW521-1221
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.15 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 535th Airlift Squadron performs routine training [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.