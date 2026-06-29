U.S. Air Force Nurse Corps: 77 years of support to mission readiness, patient care

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The U.S. Army Nurse Corps’ first formal class of trained flight nurses graduated Feb. 18, 1943, at Bowman Field, Kentucky, where student flight nurses learned how to handle patients with the aid of a mock-up fuselage of a Douglas C-47 transport. The U.S. Air Force Nurse Corps is celebrating its 77th anniversary on July 1, 2026. Learn their decades-long dedication to warfighter readiness from moving and caring for sick and injured troops during wartime to leadership positions today. Credit Photo to the National Museum of the USAF