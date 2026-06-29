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    U.S. Air Force Nurse Corps: 77 years of support to mission readiness, patient care [Image 3 of 3]

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    U.S. Air Force Nurse Corps: 77 years of support to mission readiness, patient care

    UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    The U.S. Army Nurse Corps’ first formal class of trained flight nurses graduated Feb. 18, 1943, at Bowman Field, Kentucky, where student flight nurses learned how to handle patients with the aid of a mock-up fuselage of a Douglas C-47 transport. The U.S. Air Force Nurse Corps is celebrating its 77th anniversary on July 1, 2026. Learn their decades-long dedication to warfighter readiness from moving and caring for sick and injured troops during wartime to leadership positions today. Credit Photo to the National Museum of the USAF

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 15:48
    Photo ID: 9786871
    VIRIN: 260701-D-D0232-5755
    Resolution: 1800x1416
    Size: 580.08 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    U.S. Air Force Nurse Corps: 77 years of support to mission readiness, patient care
    U.S. Air Force Nurse Corps: 77 years of support to mission readiness, patient care
    U.S. Air Force Nurse Corps: 77 years of support to mission readiness, patient care

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    Nurse corps
    Army Nurse Corps
    Air Force Nurse Corps
    nurses
    #MM250
    #MilitaryMedicine250

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