U.S. Air Force Nurse Corps: 77 years of support to mission readiness, patient care

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Air Force Gen. Hoyt S. Vandenberg, chief of staff, U.S. Air Force, congratulates chief of the Air Force Nurse Corps, Air Force Col. Verena Zeller (center), and chief of the Air Force Women’s Medical Specialists Corps, Air Force Lt. Col. Miriam Perry (right), upon their promotion. The U.S. Air Force Nurse Corps is celebrating its 77th anniversary on July 1, 2026. Learn their decades-long dedication to warfighter readiness from moving and caring for sick and injured troops during wartime to leadership positions today.