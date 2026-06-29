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    U.S. Air Force Nurse Corps: 77 years of support to mission readiness, patient care [Image 2 of 3]

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    U.S. Air Force Nurse Corps: 77 years of support to mission readiness, patient care

    UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    Air Force Gen. Hoyt S. Vandenberg, chief of staff, U.S. Air Force, congratulates chief of the Air Force Nurse Corps, Air Force Col. Verena Zeller (center), and chief of the Air Force Women’s Medical Specialists Corps, Air Force Lt. Col. Miriam Perry (right), upon their promotion. The U.S. Air Force Nurse Corps is celebrating its 77th anniversary on July 1, 2026. Learn their decades-long dedication to warfighter readiness from moving and caring for sick and injured troops during wartime to leadership positions today.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 15:50
    Photo ID: 9786865
    VIRIN: 260701-D-D0232-4760
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 955.52 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    U.S. Air Force Nurse Corps: 77 years of support to mission readiness, patient care
    U.S. Air Force Nurse Corps: 77 years of support to mission readiness, patient care
    U.S. Air Force Nurse Corps: 77 years of support to mission readiness, patient care

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