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    U.S. Air Force Nurse Corps: 77 years of support to mission readiness, patient care [Image 1 of 3]

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    U.S. Air Force Nurse Corps: 77 years of support to mission readiness, patient care

    UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    Air Force Lt. Suella Bernard tends to patients in one of the two CG-4A gliders before the C-47s arrived. The U.S. Air Force Nurse Corps is celebrating its 77th anniversary on July 1, 2026. Learn their decades-long dedication to warfighter readiness from moving and caring for sick and injured troops during wartime to leadership positions today.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 15:49
    Photo ID: 9786868
    VIRIN: 260701-D-D0232-4005
    Resolution: 1800x1775
    Size: 426.75 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    U.S. Air Force Nurse Corps: 77 years of support to mission readiness, patient care
    U.S. Air Force Nurse Corps: 77 years of support to mission readiness, patient care
    U.S. Air Force Nurse Corps: 77 years of support to mission readiness, patient care

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    Nurse corps
    Army Nurse Corps
    Air Force Nurse Corps
    nurses
    #MM250
    #MilitaryMedicine250

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