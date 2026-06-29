U.S. Air Force Nurse Corps: 77 years of support to mission readiness, patient care

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Air Force Lt. Suella Bernard tends to patients in one of the two CG-4A gliders before the C-47s arrived. The U.S. Air Force Nurse Corps is celebrating its 77th anniversary on July 1, 2026. Learn their decades-long dedication to warfighter readiness from moving and caring for sick and injured troops during wartime to leadership positions today.