Air Force Lt. Suella Bernard tends to patients in one of the two CG-4A gliders before the C-47s arrived. The U.S. Air Force Nurse Corps is celebrating its 77th anniversary on July 1, 2026. Learn their decades-long dedication to warfighter readiness from moving and caring for sick and injured troops during wartime to leadership positions today.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 15:49
|Photo ID:
|9786868
|VIRIN:
|260701-D-D0232-4005
|Resolution:
|1800x1775
|Size:
|426.75 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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U.S. Air Force Nurse Corps: 77 years of support to mission readiness, patient care
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