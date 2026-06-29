U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Regine Hizon poses for a photo aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), June 22, 2026. Eisenhower is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications, supporting East Coast Fleet Replacement Squadrons. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Evan Antonisse)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 12:26
|Photo ID:
|9786331
|VIRIN:
|260622-N-AJ776-2180
|Resolution:
|4929x3286
|Size:
|2.56 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IKE conducts surgery-at-sea [Image 8 of 8], by SN Evan Antonisse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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