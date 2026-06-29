Date Taken: 06.22.2026 Date Posted: 07.01.2026 12:26 Photo ID: 9786326 VIRIN: 260622-N-AJ776-2138 Resolution: 4531x3021 Size: 1.51 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

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This work, IKE conducts surgery-at-sea [Image 8 of 8], by SN Evan Antonisse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.