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    IKE conducts surgery-at-sea [Image 6 of 8]

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    IKE conducts surgery-at-sea

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.22.2026

    Photo by Seaman Evan Antonisse 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Nicholas Muller handles surgical waste aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), June 22, 2026. Eisenhower is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications, supporting East Coast Fleet Replacement Squadrons. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Evan Antonisse)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 12:26
    Photo ID: 9786328
    VIRIN: 260622-N-AJ776-2156
    Resolution: 3903x2602
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, IKE conducts surgery-at-sea [Image 8 of 8], by SN Evan Antonisse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)

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