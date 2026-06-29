The Blue Grass Army Depot Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony

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Outgoing Blue Grass Army Depot Commander, Col. Samual W. Morgan III (right), receives a Legion of Merit medal from Maj. Gen. Eric P. Shirley, Commanding General of the Army Sustainment Command. The LOM is a prestigious US Armed Forces decoration awarded for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements. Morgan was honored by Shirley before the Blue Grass Army Depot held its change-of-command ceremony on June 25, 2026, in Richmond, Ky. Col. Carlos G. Wandembergh took command of BGAD.