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    The Blue Grass Army Depot Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

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    The Blue Grass Army Depot Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony

    RICHMOND, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Willliam D. Ritter 

    Blue Grass Army Depot

    Outgoing Blue Grass Army Depot Commander, Col. Samual W. Morgan III (right), receives a Legion of Merit medal from Maj. Gen. Eric P. Shirley, Commanding General of the Army Sustainment Command. The LOM is a prestigious US Armed Forces decoration awarded for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements. Morgan was honored by Shirley before the Blue Grass Army Depot held its change-of-command ceremony on June 25, 2026, in Richmond, Ky. Col. Carlos G. Wandembergh took command of BGAD.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 12:11
    Photo ID: 9786301
    VIRIN: 260625-A-HE070-6165
    Resolution: 2100x1680
    Size: 978.05 KB
    Location: RICHMOND, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The Blue Grass Army Depot Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Willliam D. Ritter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    The Blue Grass Army Depot Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony
    The Blue Grass Army Depot Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony
    The Blue Grass Army Depot Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony
    The Blue Grass Army Depot Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony

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    BGAD AMC ASC JMC OIB

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