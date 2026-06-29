The Blue Grass Army Depot Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony

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The Blue Grass Army Depot conducted a change of command ceremony on June 25, 2026, in Richmond, Ky. Incoming commander, Col. Carlos G. Wandembergh (left), receives the BGAD flag from Maj. Gen. Eric P. Shirley, Commanding General of the Army Sustainment Command. Command Sgt. Maj. Paul J. Ellis (right), former Joint Munitions Command Sgt. Maj., looks on. Passing of the flag is a time-honored Army tradition recognizing the transfer of leadership and responsibility.