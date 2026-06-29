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    The Blue Grass Army Depot Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

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    The Blue Grass Army Depot Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony

    RICHMOND, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Willliam D. Ritter 

    Blue Grass Army Depot

    The Blue Grass Army Depot conducted a change of command ceremony on June 25, 2026, in Richmond, Ky. Outgoing Commander, Col. Samual W. Morgan III (center right), passes the BGAD flag to Maj. Gen. Eric P. Shirley, Commanding General of the Army Sustainment Command, in a time-honored Army tradition recognizing the transfer of leadership and responsibility. New commander, Col. Carlos G. Wandembergh (center left), and Command Sgt. Maj. Paul J. Ellis, former Joint Munitions Command Sgt. Maj., look on. Passing of the flag is a time-honored Army tradition recognizing the transfer of leadership and responsibility. US Army photo by Siobhan Adkins, Senior Outreach Specialist for the Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 12:11
    Photo ID: 9786297
    VIRIN: 260625-A-HE070-6968
    Resolution: 1679x2100
    Size: 798.64 KB
    Location: RICHMOND, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The Blue Grass Army Depot Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Willliam D. Ritter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    The Blue Grass Army Depot Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony
    The Blue Grass Army Depot Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony
    The Blue Grass Army Depot Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony
    The Blue Grass Army Depot Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony

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