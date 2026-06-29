The Blue Grass Army Depot Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony

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The Blue Grass Army Depot conducted a change of command ceremony on June 25, 2026, in Richmond, Ky. Outgoing Commander, Col. Samual W. Morgan III (center right), passes the BGAD flag to Maj. Gen. Eric P. Shirley, Commanding General of the Army Sustainment Command, in a time-honored Army tradition recognizing the transfer of leadership and responsibility. New commander, Col. Carlos G. Wandembergh (center left), and Command Sgt. Maj. Paul J. Ellis, former Joint Munitions Command Sgt. Maj., look on. Passing of the flag is a time-honored Army tradition recognizing the transfer of leadership and responsibility. US Army photo by Siobhan Adkins, Senior Outreach Specialist for the Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant.