The Blue Grass Army Depot conducted a change of command ceremony on June 25, 2026, in Richmond, Ky. Outgoing Commander, Col. Samual W. Morgan III (center right), passes the BGAD flag to Maj. Gen. Eric P. Shirley, Commanding General of the Army Sustainment Command, in a time-honored Army tradition recognizing the transfer of leadership and responsibility. New commander, Col. Carlos G. Wandembergh (center left), and Command Sgt. Maj. Paul J. Ellis, former Joint Munitions Command Sgt. Maj., look on. Passing of the flag is a time-honored Army tradition recognizing the transfer of leadership and responsibility. US Army photo by Siobhan Adkins, Senior Outreach Specialist for the Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 12:11
|Photo ID:
|9786297
|VIRIN:
|260625-A-HE070-6968
|Resolution:
|1679x2100
|Size:
|798.64 KB
|Location:
|RICHMOND, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Blue Grass Army Depot Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Willliam D. Ritter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Blue Grass Army Depot Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony
No keywords found.