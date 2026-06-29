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    The Blue Grass Army Depot Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

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    The Blue Grass Army Depot Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony

    RICHMOND, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Willliam D. Ritter 

    Blue Grass Army Depot

    New commander, Col. Carlos G. Wandembergh, addresses Blue Grass Army Depot employees for the first time at the depot’s change of command ceremony on June 25, 2026, in Richmond, Ky.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 12:11
    Photo ID: 9786295
    VIRIN: 260625-A-HE070-4628
    Resolution: 2100x1680
    Size: 509.54 KB
    Location: RICHMOND, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The Blue Grass Army Depot Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Willliam D. Ritter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    The Blue Grass Army Depot Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony
    The Blue Grass Army Depot Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony
    The Blue Grass Army Depot Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony
    The Blue Grass Army Depot Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony

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