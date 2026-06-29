New commander, Col. Carlos G. Wandembergh, addresses Blue Grass Army Depot employees for the first time at the depot’s change of command ceremony on June 25, 2026, in Richmond, Ky.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 12:11
|Photo ID:
|9786295
|VIRIN:
|260625-A-HE070-4628
|Resolution:
|2100x1680
|Size:
|509.54 KB
|Location:
|RICHMOND, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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The Blue Grass Army Depot Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony
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