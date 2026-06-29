Date Taken: 06.25.2026 Date Posted: 07.01.2026 12:11 Photo ID: 9786295 VIRIN: 260625-A-HE070-4628 Resolution: 2100x1680 Size: 509.54 KB Location: RICHMOND, KENTUCKY, US

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The Blue Grass Army Depot Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Willliam D. Ritter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.